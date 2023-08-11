Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Acquires Shares of 5,446 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

CRM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.41. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $3,111,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,260,351.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock worth $239,966,809. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

