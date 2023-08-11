Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.9% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,022,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,699,000 after acquiring an additional 393,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,005. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

