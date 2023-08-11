Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.8 %

MRK stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

