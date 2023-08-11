Wedbush Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $180.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CELH. Stephens initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celsius from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.98. 2,308,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35. Celsius has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $178.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

