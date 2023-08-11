Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 83,892 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,892 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 73,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. 132,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

