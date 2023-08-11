Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,189. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.