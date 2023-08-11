Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.71 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,173,595,000 after acquiring an additional 750,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

ORCL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.06. 5,264,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,443,345. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

