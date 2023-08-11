Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.78. The company had a trading volume of 924,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,515. The business has a 50-day moving average of $533.05 and a 200-day moving average of $547.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

