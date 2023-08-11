Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

