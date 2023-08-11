Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.96. 1,042,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.24 and a 200-day moving average of $511.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

