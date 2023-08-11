Wells Fargo & Company Increases RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $235.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.33.

NYSE RBC opened at $225.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.15. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,554,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,759,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,182,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

