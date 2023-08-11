WEMIX Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $196.11 million and $3.37 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 970,732,226 coins and its circulating supply is 312,961,803 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 970,649,528.7195815 with 312,797,439.1026929 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.62783537 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,305,224.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

