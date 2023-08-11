Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 682.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 397,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 346,680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 305,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 167,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

GDO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

