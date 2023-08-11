Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $8.36. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 21,569 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.