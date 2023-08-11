Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $8.36. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 21,569 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
