Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

