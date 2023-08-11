Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,099,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $52.76.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
