Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.19.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $2.28 on Thursday, hitting $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 626,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,258. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

