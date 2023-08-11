Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,168 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.07% of Woodside Energy Group worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDS. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WDS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 403,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,182. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

