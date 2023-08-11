WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($15.97) to GBX 1,150 ($14.70) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.95) to GBX 1,230 ($15.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($16.10) to GBX 1,245 ($15.91) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 890 ($11.37) to GBX 870 ($11.12) in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($16.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,125.88 ($14.39).

LON WPP opened at GBX 791.60 ($10.12) on Monday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 713 ($9.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.83). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 845.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 913.76. The company has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,393.44%.

In other WPP news, insider Simon Dingemans purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.48) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($41,916.93). 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

