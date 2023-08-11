WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
WPP Stock Down 0.8 %
WPP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35.
WPP Company Profile
