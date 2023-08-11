WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

WPP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

