Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $15.86

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $17.01. Xometry shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 304,481 shares changing hands.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Xometry Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xometry by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

