XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XPO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

XPO stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $76.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

