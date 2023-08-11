Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg bought 101,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at $41,303,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.48% and a negative return on equity of 64.77%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

