Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Yoshiharu Global Price Performance

Shares of YOSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 94,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Yoshiharu Global has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Yoshiharu Global alerts:

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yoshiharu Global Co. ( NASDAQ:YOSH Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshiharu Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshiharu Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.