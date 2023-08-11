Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Increased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,147,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Yum China by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,270,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,062,000 after acquiring an additional 819,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Yum China Trading Down 1.7 %

Yum China stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,099. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

