Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 419.6% in July

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 419.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zenvia by 147.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zenvia by 333.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zenvia during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zenvia by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zenvia during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.
Zenvia Stock Performance
Zenvia stock remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.83.
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Featured Stories
