Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zevia PBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Zevia PBC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 175,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,342. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevia PBC

In related news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,198,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,375,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $50,965.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $975,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $74,278.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,198,109 shares in the company, valued at $10,375,074.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,584 shares of company stock valued at $797,885 in the last 90 days. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 369.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,535,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 88.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 317,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 97.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 229.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 169,428 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.