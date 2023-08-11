Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.37-$5.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.37-5.47 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

