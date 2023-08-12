1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading Up 3.4%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.
1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 12.88%.
1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.
