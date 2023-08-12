26,251 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. 3M accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

MMM stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

