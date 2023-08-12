44,298 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,957,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

VRTX opened at $349.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

