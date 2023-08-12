7,517 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,517 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.41 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

