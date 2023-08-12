8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of EGHT opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,953.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,152 shares of company stock worth $206,682 in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

