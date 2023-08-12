AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is S&T Bank PA’s 4th Largest Position

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.7% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.2% in the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,379. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.54. The company has a market cap of $268.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

