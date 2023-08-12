Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
