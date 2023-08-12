Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $597,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,613 shares of company stock worth $2,006,083. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.