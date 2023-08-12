Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) vs. Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Head-To-Head Review

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Addex Therapeutics and Zoetis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoetis 0 0 6 0 3.00

Zoetis has a consensus target price of $226.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Zoetis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zoetis is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

98.2% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zoetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Zoetis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $1.51 million 5.55 -$21.80 million ($1.32) -0.43 Zoetis $8.08 billion 10.87 $2.11 billion $4.76 40.09

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Addex Therapeutics. Addex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -592.82% -229.85% -139.79% Zoetis 26.92% 52.02% 16.85%

Summary

Zoetis beats Addex Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The CharcotMarieTooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers parasiticides; vaccines; anti-infectives; other pharmaceutical products; dermatology; and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products and laboratory; and other non-pharmaceutical products. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

