Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $115.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $115,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.72. 1,356,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.