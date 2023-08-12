Alaska Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19,610.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,733 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 244,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 507,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,771. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

