Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

ALDX opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The stock has a market cap of $450.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

