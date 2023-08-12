Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,961,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.72. 25,222,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,389,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

