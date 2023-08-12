ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in July

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

REIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF ( NASDAQ:REIT Free Report ) by 1,981.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.30% of ALPS Active REIT ETF worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

