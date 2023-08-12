ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in July

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
REIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS Active REIT ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.