Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alteryx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.58.

NYSE:AYX opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.53. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 55.3% during the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 602,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 214,361 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Alteryx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,123,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

