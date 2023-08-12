Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alteryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.58.

Shares of AYX opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

