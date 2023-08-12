Alto Ingredients’ (ALTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 1.8 %

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $324.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Alto Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,483 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,209,314 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 714,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $4,429,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

