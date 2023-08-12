Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 7,164,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,731,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

