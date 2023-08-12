Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356,068 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

