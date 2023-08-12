Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOFGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 54.75%.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.