Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 54.75%.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

