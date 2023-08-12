Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Amerant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.16. 44,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,578. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amerant Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 864.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 420.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.