American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Recommended Stories

