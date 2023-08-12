American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,616 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.53% of American Electric Power worth $249,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

